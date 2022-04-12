In Chernihiv region car exploded on anti-tank mine, driver died, - National police. PHOTO

Police are investigating the circumstances of a car explosion on the Chernihiv-Kyiv highway.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

It is noted that on April 11, at about 3 pm, the police received a report that a civilian car had exploded on the highway in the village of Krasne, Chernihiv district. The driver died as a result of the explosion.

A police investigative task force, patrol officers, special forces and explosive devices arrived at the scene immediately.

"Police found that a 64-year-old local resident was driving from the village of Ladynka in the direction of Krasny. In the village, he saw friends, decided to stop and drove off the road to the roadside. There the car ran into an anti-tank mine. on the spot ", - it is told in the message.

On this fact, the police under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office is investigating criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

"Police urge citizens to be extremely careful and cautious! Especially in areas that have been temporarily occupied by enemy troops. The Russians have left many explosive traps, mines and dangerous objects. all roads and buildings. Do not move where areas may be mined - such as roadsides, forest strips, and unploughed fields. If you see a suspicious or explosive object - call the police or rescuers immediately, "- said police.