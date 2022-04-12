SSU on the detention of Medvedchuk: "Handcuffs are waiting for you. And traitors of Ukraine like you!". PHOTO

Pro-Russian traitors and agents of the special services of the Russian Federation must learn that their crimes have no statute of limitations.

This was stated in Telegram by the press service of Security Service of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor state for years. You can hide from justice lately. You can even wear Ukrainian military uniforms to camouflage yourself... But will it help you escape punishment? Not at all! Shackles are waiting for you. And for traitors of Ukraine like you!

Pro-Russian traitors and agents of the special services of Russia, remember - your crimes have no statute of limitations. And hiding places, where we would not find you!" - the message says.

"Thanks to all employees of the SSU, in particular counterintelligence officers and investigators, who, executing the orders of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, proved their professionalism and carried out this lightning and dangerous multi-level special operation to detain so far people's deputy Medvedchuk. No traitor will escape punishment and will be held accountable under the law of Ukraine .To the fullest severity, for all the crimes of the present, which his personal actions led to among other things", - noted the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov.

