Troops of Russian Federation struck missile strike on Cherkaske settlement in Donetsk region, at least 7 people are wounded, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

At least seven people were injured in a rocket attack by the Russian occupiers on the village of Cherkaske in the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET

According to him, the blow occurred this morning, apartment buildings were damaged.

"Again and again the Russians confirm that they are incapable of waging a fair convention war, incapable of resisting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their main tactic now is to kill and terrorize the civilian population. The terrorist state continues to fire on towns and villages along the entire front line. Today Avdiivka and Velyka Novosilka have already come under attack. In Avdiivka, a residential building and city infrastructure facilities were damaged, "he said.









Read more: Russian troops fired phosphorous bombs at village in Zaporizhia

In Velyka Novoselka, it is known about hitting into a private house, the owner of which received a contusion

"We carefully record all the crimes of the Russians. The enemy will bear the deserved punishment for everything committed," the head of the region summed up.