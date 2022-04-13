ENG
General cleaning started on Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, temporary passages are being built near destroyed bridges. VIDEO&PHOTOS

From Chernihiv on the route to Kyiv, general cleaning has begun, and passages are being built near the destroyed bridges.

Deputy Head of the Office of President Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote about this on his page on the social network, аs reported by Censor.NET.

Temporary passages are being built near the destroyed bridges near the villages of Smolyn and Kiselivka. There are 11 units of equipment.

General cleaning started on Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, temporary passages are being built near destroyed bridges 01

"General cleaning has begun on the M-01 Kyiv-Chernihiv highway. This is a critical logistics route connecting the city with the capital. 8 km have already been cleared," the statement said.

General cleaning started on Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, temporary passages are being built near destroyed bridges 02


General cleaning started on Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, temporary passages are being built near destroyed bridges 03


General cleaning started on Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, temporary passages are being built near destroyed bridges 04

General cleaning started on Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, temporary passages are being built near destroyed bridges 05

General cleaning started on Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, temporary passages are being built near destroyed bridges 06

General cleaning started on Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, temporary passages are being built near destroyed bridges 07

Chernihiv region (308) highway (11)
