ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9430 visitors online
News Photo War
1 771 2

Despite lack of humanitarian corridor, more than 300 people were evacuated from Luhansk region today, - Haidai. PHOTO

Despite the lack of humanitarian corridors, more than 300 people were evacuated from the Luhansk region.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET

It is impossible to negotiate with the orcs, even with the humanitarian corridors of the "silence regime" has not been once in a month and a half of war. Nevertheless, we take people out every day, because the safety of our residents is above all, "he said.

According to Gaidai, together with the patrol police and volunteers, 198 residents of Kreminna, 22 residents of the Hirska community, 62 residents of Lysychansk, and 23 residents of Severodonetsk, and 14 residents of Popasna were evacuated today.

Read more: Due to actions of occupiers, we aren't opening humanitarian corridors today, - Vereshchuk

"For those who remained, traditionally, humanitarian aid was brought in: food, medicine, hygiene products. The police are already delivering them to the bomb shelters. I note that the situation is such that these may be the last days when we can help you get to a safe place. Make up your mind soon!" he said.

Despite lack of humanitarian corridor, more than 300 people were evacuated from Luhansk region today, - Haidai 01
Despite lack of humanitarian corridor, more than 300 people were evacuated from Luhansk region today, - Haidai 02

Author: 

evacuation (548) Haidai_ (329) Luhanska region (1311)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 