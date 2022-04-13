Despite lack of humanitarian corridor, more than 300 people were evacuated from Luhansk region today, - Haidai. PHOTO

Despite the lack of humanitarian corridors, more than 300 people were evacuated from the Luhansk region.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET

It is impossible to negotiate with the orcs, even with the humanitarian corridors of the "silence regime" has not been once in a month and a half of war. Nevertheless, we take people out every day, because the safety of our residents is above all, "he said.

According to Gaidai, together with the patrol police and volunteers, 198 residents of Kreminna, 22 residents of the Hirska community, 62 residents of Lysychansk, and 23 residents of Severodonetsk, and 14 residents of Popasna were evacuated today.

"For those who remained, traditionally, humanitarian aid was brought in: food, medicine, hygiene products. The police are already delivering them to the bomb shelters. I note that the situation is such that these may be the last days when we can help you get to a safe place. Make up your mind soon!" he said.



