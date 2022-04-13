Ukraine is crime scene - prosecutor of International Criminal Court Khan in Bucha. PHOTO

Karim Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, personally came to Bucha to see with his own eyes the consequences of the city' s Russian occupation.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by оfficial Twitter of Court.

During his visit to Kyiv region, Khan noted the need for an independent investigation of the atrocities in Bucha and other settlements. He also announced the arrival of a team of forensic medical experts from the court.

"Ukraine is a crime scene. We are here because we have rational reasons to believe that crimes under the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice are committed here," the prosecutor said.

