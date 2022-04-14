ENG
House in Mariupol survived two world wars and one civil war. But not "Russian peace". PHOTO

The occupiers destroyed a historic building in Mariupol.

As reported by Censor.NET reports with reference to the local publication Mrpl.city.

"The House has seen two world wars and one civil war. In 2014, immigrants from Donetsk started their business here. And in 2022, the "Russian peace" came here," the publication said.

