Special operations forces blew up bridge with enemy vehicles heading for Izyum. PHOTOS

An armored vehicle "Tiger", a Kamaz, and three Urals were moving to strengthen the group of occupiers in the Kharkiv region. But they could not reach their destination.

This was reported by the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET

When the route of the enemy equipment was established, the operators of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine determined the object that was best suited for the ambush. It was a bridge to enemy vehicles. Next, they determined the location of the charges and calculated the required amount of TNT equivalent.

"Having planted the explosive in a certain place, the operators of the Special Operations Forces were waiting for the enemy, who, unsuspecting, was heading towards death. The bridge was blown up together with Russian equipment in accordance with the plan, destroying the entire enemy column," the Special Operations Forces said.

The defeat of the target was confirmed by a drone. Then the work was completed by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

