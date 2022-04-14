ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5391 visitors online
News Photo War
6 843 25

"Life must win war. Values ​​must win war. Europe must win war. And we will win," - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is convinced that life and values ​​must win the war.

He wrote about this on Telegram and published a selection of photos about the life of Ukrainians in the struggle against the Russian occupiers, as reported by Censor.NET

"Life must win the war. Values ​​must win the war. Europe must win the war. And we will win," Zelenskyi said.

Watch more: "What is happening in Ukraine is genocide," Trump said. VIDEO

Life must win war. Values ​​must win war. Europe must win war. And we will win, - Zelenskyi 01
Life must win war. Values ​​must win war. Europe must win war. And we will win, - Zelenskyi 02
Life must win war. Values ​​must win war. Europe must win war. And we will win, - Zelenskyi 03
Life must win war. Values ​​must win war. Europe must win war. And we will win, - Zelenskyi 04
Life must win war. Values ​​must win war. Europe must win war. And we will win, - Zelenskyi 05
Life must win war. Values ​​must win war. Europe must win war. And we will win, - Zelenskyi 06
Life must win war. Values ​​must win war. Europe must win war. And we will win, - Zelenskyi 07
Life must win war. Values ​​must win war. Europe must win war. And we will win, - Zelenskyi 08

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6473)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 