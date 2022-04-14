"Life must win war. Values must win war. Europe must win war. And we will win," - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is convinced that life and values must win the war.
He wrote about this on Telegram and published a selection of photos about the life of Ukrainians in the struggle against the Russian occupiers, as reported by Censor.NET
"Life must win the war. Values must win the war. Europe must win the war. And we will win," Zelenskyi said.
