"Life must win war. Values ​​must win war. Europe must win war. And we will win," - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is convinced that life and values ​​must win the war.

He wrote about this on Telegram and published a selection of photos about the life of Ukrainians in the struggle against the Russian occupiers, as reported by Censor.NET

"Life must win the war. Values ​​must win the war. Europe must win the war. And we will win," Zelenskyi said.

