Bodies of civilians shot by occupiers were found in a car in Kyiv region: Car license plates were temporarily installed at burial site. PHOTO
In the village of Bohdanivka, Kyiv region, the bodies of civilians were found shot in one of the cars.
This was posted on network, as informed by Censor.NET.
The bodies of the dead could not be identified.
