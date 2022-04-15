Enemy couldn't go deep into Rubizhne and Popasna. Street fights continue, - Haidai. PHOTO

The enemy fails to capture the free cities of the Luhansk region. Out of evil, the occupiers shoot at civilians.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration reported about it on Facebook, аs reported by Censor.NET

"Racists are trying every day to establish control over Popasna, Rubizhne, and the regional center - Severodonetsk, which is the main target of the occupiers. And every day our defenders repel their attacks, "the statement said.

According to Gaidai, it was hot that night in Rubizhne and Popasna, but the racists didn't manage to go deep into the settlements. Street fights continue.

Over the past 24hrs, eight enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk region, four tanks, six armored personnel carriers, four infantry fighting vehicles, and one enemy artillery system have been destroyed.

Haidai reminded that Russian troops fired on houses and infrastructure of the Luhansk region 24 times a day.