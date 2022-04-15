ENG
Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements, there are victims, - National police. PHOTO

During the day the enemy fired on 11 settlements. As a result of the shelling, civilians were killed and wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As it is noted, as a result of strikes of the Russian armies civilians were killed and wounded, among them - the child. Civilian objects were destroyed. The police documented the consequences of the crimes and opened criminal proceedings.

During the past 24 hours, the occupiers struck at Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Vugledar, Avdiivka, Marinka, Velyka Novosilka, Zarichne, Privillya, Bogorodichne, and Pavlivka.

"The enemy fired on civilians from aircraft, missiles, Hail multiple rocket launchers, tanks and heavy artillery," the statement said.

In addition, it is noted that the police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) and Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

47 violators of the curfew were identified, including two thieves. 2 drunk cars were confiscated while driving while intoxicated.

5373 citizens and 2872 vehicles were checked at the checkpoints.

