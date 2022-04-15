In Kharkiv region found bot farm, through which sent calls to move to side of enemy - SSU. PHOTO
The equipment of the bot farm was located in a private house. It was controlled remotely from Russia.
The management of Security service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region reported about it, Censor.NET informs.
"Bot farm was used to send text messages to the population with a call to side with the enemy. With the help of special equipment created virtual numbers of Ukrainian SIM cards. Later they were used to register in messengers. Thus the enemy spread propaganda and created panic among the population" it is said in the message.
SSU officers confiscated computers, GSM gateways, SIM banks, and hundreds of SIM cards from mobile operators.
