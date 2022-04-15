ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14083 visitors online
News Photo War
18 433 56

"Probably for first time in history, when queue for postage stamp is bigger than for iPhone": in Kyiv, people want to buy stamp "Russian warship, go ...!". PHOTO

In Kyiv, a huge queue at the Main Post Office under the brand "Russian warship, go ...!".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrposhta.

To the main branch of "Ukrposhta" in Kyiv on Independence Square there is a huge queue for a postage stamp with the "Russian warship" sent in the known direction.

Read more: Foreign and Ukrainian intelligence does not confirm Russia's intention to use nuclear weapons. This is Russia's last trump card, Defense Ministry

"Probably, for the first time in history, when the queue for a postage stamp is bigger than for an iPhone," Ukrposhta commented on the situation.

Probably for first time in history, when queue for postage stamp is bigger than for iPhone: in Kyiv, people want to buy stamp Russian warship, go ...! 01

Author: 

queue (7) Ukrposhta (21)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 