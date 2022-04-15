"Probably for first time in history, when queue for postage stamp is bigger than for iPhone": in Kyiv, people want to buy stamp "Russian warship, go ...!". PHOTO
In Kyiv, a huge queue at the Main Post Office under the brand "Russian warship, go ...!".
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrposhta.
To the main branch of "Ukrposhta" in Kyiv on Independence Square there is a huge queue for a postage stamp with the "Russian warship" sent in the known direction.
"Probably, for the first time in history, when the queue for a postage stamp is bigger than for an iPhone," Ukrposhta commented on the situation.
