Shelling of Kharkiv by Russians: Casualties raised to 10, wounded 35. PHOTOS

The number of victims of Russian occupants' shelling of a residential area of Kharkiv has risen to 10.

This was reported in Telegram by the press service of the prosecutor's office in Kharkiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On April 15, 2022 at about 4:30 p.m., Russian servicemen shelled the Industrial District of Kharkiv with Uragan multiple rocket launchers. As a result of the shelling, 10 civilians were killed, including a 7-month-old baby. Another 35 people were injured. A number of residential buildings were damaged and destroyed," the report said.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

Read more: Shelling of residential districts in Mykolaiv: Five people killed, 15 wounded

