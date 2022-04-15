Village of Rohan in Kharkiv region has been liberated from Russian occupiers and is coming back to life - Regional Military Administration. PHOTOS

The village of Rohan near Kharkiv has been liberated from the Russian occupiers and is returning to normal life.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv wrote about it in Telegram.

He noted: "Rohan was liberated from Russian occupiers and is coming back to life. Today, together with the deputies and the head of the village, we inspected the places of destruction and talked to the residents.

The photo shows a kindergarten and a school with shells in their yards, craters - in the place of which were houses. The local water tower was an enemy sniper's position during the occupation. Currently there is an inventory of destroyed infrastructure, including enterprises. About 50% of the buildings are practically roofless and 70% are windowless. There were 27 burned out from direct hits of shells. There are many damaged residential buildings in the village of Dokuchayivske.

Yesterday there was power supply for the first time. Now local authorities and municipal services are doing everything to fully provide citizens with electricity, water and gas supply.

We deliver foodstuffs from the regional logistics center. Already almost 2,500 kits have been handed over.

The Russians were brutally destroying the settlement. Under Ukrainian flags gradually and by joint efforts we will rebuild everything!"

