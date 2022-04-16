British newspaper "Navalnews" published satellite image of fire on cruiser "Moscow". PHOTO

The British specialized newspaper "Navalnews", which covers naval news, published a picture of the Black Sea at the time of the fire on the Russian cruiser Moscow.

As informed by Censor.NET, this is stated in the publication.

The article notes that analysis of radar satellite images revealed the location of "Moscow" shortly after it reportedly hit two missiles. The Russian Navy cruiser was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet and is a symbolic and naval loss for Russia.

The Russian cruiser "Moscow" will go down in history. Its sinking will be studied and written both as a separate life and probably as a key moment of the war.

Read more: In Donbass, 10 enemy attacks were repelled, 3 tanks and 3 artillery systems were destroyed and 6 drones were shot down - JFO Staff

But again, we can look at the picture of open source intelligence (OSINT). In particular, about the movement of the ship and where it was when it happened.

Analysis of radar satellite images of the northern part of the Black Sea from April 13, apparently, allows you to accurately determine the location of the downed ship. There are other ships. The venue may now have coordinates.

The ship, corresponding to the size and position of "Moscow", can be seen with coordinates 45 ° 10'43,39 "N, 30 ° 55'30,54" N This position is located east of Snake Island, 80 nautical miles from Odessa and 50 nautical miles from the coast of Ukraine. The satellite flew at 6:52 pm local time. Based on an analysis conducted by several people, we are convinced that this is the last hours of "Moscow".

Watch more: "Crawl faster, b*tch," - Ukrainian Marines in Donbass take occupiers captive. VIDEO