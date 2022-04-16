Russian troops launched missile strikes on Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Non-functioning poultry farm was completely destroyed, - RMA. PHOTOS
Russian troops launched missile strikes on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region.
Про це повідомив у The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko reported about it on the telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"We have two "arrivals" in the Dnipro district. A poultry farm that didn't work was completely destroyed - there was no one and nothing there. Again, the orcs aimed their "curved" missiles at a "strategic" object," he said.
