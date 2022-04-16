Remains of column of 90th Panzer Division of occupiers, which was destroyed by Armed Forces in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

The Krutivska territorial community in the Chernihiv region has published photos of the remnants of the 90th Panzer Division of the Russian Army (Ekaterinburg), which was in the Nizhyn district for a month.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to the community's Facebook page.

"These scoundrels also passed through our villages, part of the division broke up the headquarters in Horoshemu Ozeri and from there tried to pass to Nizhyn. In Nizhyn itself, as a result of the shelling, 5 communal buildings, 25 high-rise buildings, 54 private houses, and 1 enterprise were destroyed and damaged," it is said in the message.









Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 20.1 thousand people, 163 aircraft, 145 helicopters, 762 tanks and 1,982 armored vehicles. PHOTO

It will be noted that the photo - is the result of the work of the Armed Forces.







"Nizhyn's defense also distinguished itself in the battles (in the ranks of which the Cossacks from our community also fought), which stood at the advanced checkpoints and carried out a sweep. A lot of work was done by our Territorial Defense Cossacks to coordinate strikes on the enemy and transmit accurate data on the location of enemy equipment, "the Kruty community added.



