Ukrainian soldiers from "Corsar" destroyed 1 IFV and three "Tiger" armored vehicles. PHOTOS

In Kherson oblast, the 28th MBr's Сorsar ATGM system destroyed three Russian "Tigers" and one IFV-3, the rest of the enemy's infantry was also eliminated.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported in the оfficial Facebook of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign.

The report notes: "While their armored vehicles were in flames, the crew was still trying to flee, but they had no chance of surviving. A convoy of Russian vehicles: one IFV-3 and three "Tiger" armored vehicles moved from the temporarily occupied village towards our troops. It was a breakthrough, a reconnaissance mission or they just lost their way - ours didn't investigate.

The servicemen let the Russians get closer, so close that at the most opportune moment they could fire a few accurate shots. And so, thanks to the deft hands of a junior sergeant and a senior soldier and the creation of domestic manufacturers "Corsar" - IFV and "Tigers" flashed four bright flames.

The remnants of the crew, who had survived the antitank missile attacks, still tried to escape from the burning equipment and started running straight away. But where could they run among the prairies of the Ukrainian south? except to meet the bullets of our defenders and certain death, because there is no other waiting for them here.

