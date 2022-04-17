In Brody in Lviv region buried three pilots of 16th Brigade, who died in first days of war in Kyiv region. PHOTO

A farewell ceremony was held on April 16 in Brody, Lviv Region, with the aviators of 16 separate brigades of the Brody Army Aviation who died in the struggle for Ukraine's independence.

This was reported on Facebook by the16th Brigade, аs reported by Censor.NET.

"On April 16, a farewell ceremony was held in Brody with the aviators of 16 separate brigades of the Brody Army Aviation who died in the struggle for Ukraine's independence. Residents of the Brody community, brigade fighters, and friends of the defenders came to pay tribute to the Heroes and support their relatives in their grief.

On February 28, 2022, the crew of the Mi-8 helicopter performed a flight combat mission to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. An enemy missile hit the helicopter near the village of Makariv, Bucha district, Kyiv region. Communication with the crew was lost. Only after the liberation of the Kyiv region from the invader, managed to take away the bodies of our defenders.

Eternal flight to the crew of the Mi-8 helicopter:

Colonel GRIGORYEV Olexander Olexandrovych, born in 1983;

Captain NESTERUK Dmitro Mykolaevich, born in 1997;

senior lieutenant HNATYUK Vasyl Andriyovych, born in 1999

Bright memory to the Ukrainian Heroes, who from the first minutes of the enemy's attack came to the defense of their homeland!

The command and personnel of the brigade express their sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the fallen Heroes-Aviators, we mourn the irreparable loss.

Defenders were buried in the main Brody cemetery.

Eternal memory and glory to the Heroes of Ukraine!

We will never forget the feat of the Heroes who died for the future of Ukraine! "- said in a statement.





