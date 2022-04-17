ENG
For days troops of Russian Federation fired at 13 settlements of Donetsk region, two civilians were lost, - National police. PHOTOS

During the day, the enemy fired on 13 settlements in Donetsk region. Police have opened criminal proceedings.

As it is noted, as a result of the attacks of the Russian armies two civilians were lost, and one more person is wounded. At least 17 civilian buildings were destroyed - residential buildings, a mine, and administrative buildings. Police have documented the aftermath of Russia's war crimes.

"Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have attacked the following settlements in the Donetsk region: Mariupol, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Ukrainsk, Ocheretine, Hostre, New York, Shumy, Oleksandropil, Khrestyshche.

The enemy fired rockets at the civilian population, from "Grad" multiple rocket launchers, tanks and heavy artillery," the statement said.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) and Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

