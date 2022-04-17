ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5029 visitors online
News Photo War
28 658 35

Paratroopers destroyed 5 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and column of enemy Marines in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

Soldiers of the assault troops inflicted heavy blows on the enemy in the Kharkiv direction.

This was reported by the command of the Assault Troops, informs Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the assault troops struck heavy blows at the enemy and destroyed 5 tanks, 10 units of armored vehicles, as well as a column of occupiers' marines," the statement said.

Read more: Operational information as of 6:00 on April 17 on Russian invasion - General Staff

Paratroopers destroyed 5 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and column of enemy Marines in Kharkiv region 01
Paratroopers destroyed 5 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and column of enemy Marines in Kharkiv region 02

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1092) Kharkivshchyna (1976) air assault troops (74)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 