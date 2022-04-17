Paratroopers destroyed 5 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and column of enemy Marines in Kharkiv region. PHOTO
Soldiers of the assault troops inflicted heavy blows on the enemy in the Kharkiv direction.
This was reported by the command of the Assault Troops, informs Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
"In the Kharkiv direction, the assault troops struck heavy blows at the enemy and destroyed 5 tanks, 10 units of armored vehicles, as well as a column of occupiers' marines," the statement said.
