Occupiers will be responsible for everything they have done in Ukraine - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

The occupiers will be responsible for everything they have done in Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET

"For everything they have done against the Ukrainians. They will be responsible for Bucha, Kramatorsk, Volnovakha, Okhtyrka. Gostomel and Borodyanka. For Izyum, Mariupol, and all other cities and communities of Ukraine, which were thrown back 80 years ago by the Russian army. At that terrible time, about which everyone in the world has always said: "Never again", - said the head of state.

