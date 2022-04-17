Occupiers will be responsible for everything they have done in Ukraine - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS
The occupiers will be responsible for everything they have done in Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET
"For everything they have done against the Ukrainians. They will be responsible for Bucha, Kramatorsk, Volnovakha, Okhtyrka. Gostomel and Borodyanka. For Izyum, Mariupol, and all other cities and communities of Ukraine, which were thrown back 80 years ago by the Russian army. At that terrible time, about which everyone in the world has always said: "Never again", - said the head of state.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password