Consequences of shelling of oil enterprise in Lysychansk by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS
On April 16, the Russian occupiers shelled the city of Lisichansk and fired at an oil company, setting it on fire.
Photos were published by Reuters, Censor.NET.
Earlier, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the racists were targeting him systematically in order to exhaust the SES.
