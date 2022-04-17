ENG
Consequences of shelling of oil enterprise in Lysychansk by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

On April 16, the Russian occupiers shelled the city of Lisichansk and fired at an oil company, setting it on fire.

Photos were published by Reuters, Censor.NET.

Earlier, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the racists were targeting him systematically in order to exhaust the SES.

Read more: Ukraine will not give up east for end of war. Battle for Donbas may affect course of whole war, - Zelensky

Consequences of shelling of oil enterprise in Lysychansk by Russian occupiers 01
Consequences of shelling of oil enterprise in Lysychansk by Russian occupiers 02
Consequences of shelling of oil enterprise in Lysychansk by Russian occupiers 03
Consequences of shelling of oil enterprise in Lysychansk by Russian occupiers 04

