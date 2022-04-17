During combat flight in Kyiv region, pilot Oleksandr Hrygoryev, navigator Vasyl Hnatiuk and flight technician Dmytro Nesteruk were killed.. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Hryhoryev, flight navigator Vasyl Hnatiuk and flight technician Dmytro Nesteruk died on February 28 during a combat flight near Kyiv.
"This is Oleksandr Hrygoryev. Once upon a time, when he was still an "amateur," he was nicknamed "Schumacher" because of his T-shirt, his love of Formula One, and his interest in cycling. That's how everyone called him: Schumacher. Or "Grinya".
Schumacher was a pro. A top-notch professional. Talent. An instructor. He is one of the very few Ukrainian helicopter pilots, who landed in the crater of the Nyamlagir volcano in Congo.
On February 28, 2022, Schumacher died. He died during a combat flight near Kyiv. The video is from my board - it is that flight, that battle. I was able to get out, Sasha - unfortunately, not," the message says.
"We worked in pair, me leading, Schumacher driving. Suddenly, from behind the woods we jumped out at the bastards and kicked them hard. But - and we got it back - and hard. Very much. Critically. We were backing off - though both of us were badly damaged, but on the bounce, on the adrenaline, we were growling happily into each other's airwaves: "Oh, fuck, we gave it to the motherf*ckers!" And in about three minutes Schumacher went silent, disappeared from the airwaves. I couldn't. And I couldn't find his board, either. Sasha had a wife and a son," Mulik continued.
