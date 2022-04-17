Ukrainian soldiers from 35th Marine Brigade defeated occupants in Mykolayiv region. PHOTOS
Soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Counter-Admiral Mykhailo Ostrogradsky defeated another unit of the Russian occupants.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Brigade's Facebook.
"In Mykolaiv Region, soldiers of a separate battalion of the Odessa Marine Brigade destroyed Russian plans to seize Ukrainian lands. Some of them were lucky, some survived and were taken prisoner, and some will go home in a black cellophane bag," the report stated.
