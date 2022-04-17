ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12074 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
42 905 65

Ukrainian soldiers from 35th Marine Brigade defeated occupants in Mykolayiv region. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Counter-Admiral Mykhailo Ostrogradsky defeated another unit of the Russian occupants.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Brigade's Facebook.

"In Mykolaiv Region, soldiers of a separate battalion of the Odessa Marine Brigade destroyed Russian plans to seize Ukrainian lands. Some of them were lucky, some survived and were taken prisoner, and some will go home in a black cellophane bag," the report stated.

Read more: Enemy lost 36 soldiers and 13 pieces of equipment on Southern defense lines, -OC "South"

Ukrainian soldiers from 35th Marine Brigade defeated occupants in Mykolayiv region 01
Ukrainian soldiers from 35th Marine Brigade defeated occupants in Mykolayiv region 02
Ukrainian soldiers from 35th Marine Brigade defeated occupants in Mykolayiv region 03
Ukrainian soldiers from 35th Marine Brigade defeated occupants in Mykolayiv region 04
Ukrainian soldiers from 35th Marine Brigade defeated occupants in Mykolayiv region 05

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (493) 35th separate brigade (25)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 