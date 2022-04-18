Armed Forces liquidated commander of Russian 49th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade. PHOTO

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated the commander of the 49th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, Colonel Ivan Grishin from Smolensk.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Facebook by the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian Safari 2.0" continues. Meet the "fresh" occupier of the Russian armed forces: "Commander of the 49th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, Colonel Ivan Grishin from Smolensk." He got lost in the "training" but returned home correctly. Earth to you concrete, creatures! ", - it is told in the message.

