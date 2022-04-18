Consequences of missile strikes by Russian troops on Lviv: What did service station threaten orcs with?. PHOTOS

On the morning of April 18, Russian troops launched 4 missile strikes on Lviv.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky, Censor.NET.

"7 dead, 11 injured, dozens of cars burned and damaged, windows broken. One question arises: what did the service station threaten the orcs with?" He asked.

"What was the threat of people who used to come to work to repair cars ?! Putin and his allies have long since lost their minds. They are deliberately committing genocide against the Ukrainian people. People, when you hear an air alarm, leave everything and go to hiding!" Kozytsky addresses the residents of the region.

"If the governments of European countries think that they can continue to look at it as a reality show, don't be surprised if it arrives tomorrow at the service station in some European cities or villages!" He concludes.

Earlier it was reported about 5 aimed missile strikes on Lviv. Several rockets were fired near railway facilities in Lviv.