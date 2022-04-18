People should not be instruments of some regimes, some dictators, - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS
People should not be instruments of any dictatorial regimes.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this on telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Every nation has the right to live independently. Every city has the right to full security. Everyone has the right to freedom and to seek happiness. People should not be instruments of some regimes, some dictators. People have the right to just live. That's what we're fighting for. That’s what we ask you to defend with us. And that's what we will restore, I hope, with the whole world - after this war." - he said
