"Azov" commander Prokopenko appealed to world leaders: Occupiers are bombing "Azovstal", there are hundreds of civilians here, organize "green corridor". VIDEO&PHOTOS

The commander of the "Azov" Regiment Denys Prokopenko addressed the world leaders

This reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Right now there are hundreds of civilians at the "Azovstal" plant. Among them are many children of all ages: women, the elderly, and families of Mariupol defenders who are hiding from the "Russian world" in basements and bomb shelters. Along with the Ukrainian military who continue to defend the city, they have found the only possible shelter.

Russian occupiers and collaborators from the "LDNR", knowing very well that civilians are here, are dropping aerial anti-bunker bombs. They fire rockets and all artillery, including from ships.

The Drama Theater, maternity hospitals, schools, hospitals, kindergartens were destroyed by those who now offer them safety and the possibility of evacuation. No one believes the occupiers.

That is why I call on politicians of the entire civilized world to organize a 'green corridor' and provide security guarantees to immediately evacuate civilians, the wounded and bodies of killed soldiers, who must be buried with honors," he emphasized.

We remind that earlier it was reported that the defenders of Mariupol were forced not only to fight against the occupiers, but also to take care of civilians.

On April 18, Russian occupants shelled and bombed "Azovstal". There are at least 1,000 civilians in the underground shelters of the steel plant. Most of them are women with children and elderly people.

