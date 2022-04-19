Near Avdiyivka troops of Russian Federation twice tried to go on offensive - both attacks stopped Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

The Russians continue constant shelling in the Mariinsky, Ocheretinsky and Avdiyivsky directions in the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET

According to him, in the Ocheretyn community several villages were left without electricity, there is no possibility to restore the electricity supply now.

"Near Avdiivka, the Russians twice tried to go on the offensive - both attempts were stopped by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of artillery shelling, one civilian was killed, several houses were damaged and a gas pipeline was cut off. Constant shelling in the Mariinsky and Toretsky communities. The evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid are underway in Toretsk. The responsible services are also working to restore electricity and gas supply, "Kyrylenko said.

He also notes that the situation at the front is difficult but under control.

"All crimes of the Russian army are carefully documented!" - he summarizes.









































