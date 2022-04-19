Almost 50 residents of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk were evacuated to safe regions of country. PHOTO

On April 19, 10 residents of Severodonetsk and 38 residents of Lysychansk were evacuated to safe regions of Ukraine

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Luhansk regional military administration on Facebook.

"The security situation is not easy, but the life of each survivor is worth the effort. 10 residents of Severodonetsk and 38 residents of Lysa have already been evacuated. They are moving to other areas - where it is safe," said the head of regional military administration Serhiy Haidai.

According to him, everyone will be taken out on April 19. People looking in the most remote bomb shelters, they are informed about the possibility to leave safely. Lonely elderly people are being helped.



"But there are also difficult cases when parents with school-age children do not want to leave the basement. We persuade and explain that the child must resume schooling as soon as possible. - Haidai emphasized.

Read more: On April 19 attempts to evacuate inhabitants of Luhansk region despite refusal in "silence mode" from occupiers will be organized, - Haidai



