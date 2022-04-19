ENG
We will restore infrastructure! We and history will take away much more from Russia than Russian missiles from Ukraine - Zelensky. PHOTOS

Ukrainians and other free peoples, generation after generation, will perceive Russia exclusively as a threat.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted this on FacebookCensor.NET reports.

"We, the world, and history will take away much more from Russia than Russian missiles do from Ukraine. Every lost life is an argument only for Ukrainians and other free peoples to perceive Russia as a threat for generations. And any infrastructure is possible. And we will definitely do it," Zelensky said.

