Russians fired from "Uragan" at Moscow district of Kharkov: 4 people killed, 14 wounded - Prosecutor's Office. PHOTOS

On April 19, the Russian Armed Forces shelled the Moscow district of Kharkiv from "Uragan" multiple rocket launchers, causing deaths and injuries.

press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"According to the investigation, on April 19, 2022 about 13:20 Russian servicemen fired from Uragan multiple rocket launchers at the Moscow district of Kharkiv. Four people were killed as a result of the shelling. Another 14 civilians were wounded. More than 10 residential buildings and garages were damaged. , - is said in the message.

On this fact, the investigators of the SSU in the Kharkiv region began a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

