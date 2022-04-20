ENG
AFU airborne troops shot down two Russian UAVs using "Stinger" and "Starstreak" SAMs. PHOTOS

Ukraine's Armed Forces Air Defense Forces shot down two more Russian "Horizon Air S-100 " and "Orlan-10 " UAVs

This was reported by the public relations service of the Airborne Assault Troops Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Over the past 24 hours, Air Defense units of military units of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles of different types.

In particular, the "Horizon Air S-100" multi-purpose unmanned helicopter and the "Orlan-10" multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle system. They were shot down using "Stinger" and "Starstreak" man-portable air defense systems.

It should be noted that servicemen of anti-aircraft missile units of the Airborne Assault Troops continue to masterfully shoot down the enemy's quite expensive air reconnaissance vehicles. The airspace in our responsibility strips is under full control of the Air Defense Units of the Airborne Troops.

We continue to carry out combat missions and destroy the military equipment and manpower of the Russian occupants. Glory to the Airborne Assault Troops! Glory to Ukraine!" - the message says.

