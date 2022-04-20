Near Russian embassy in Ethiopia, was queue of people willing to fight. PHOTO

Hundreds of Ethiopians go to the Russian embassy, diplomats have come up with their own explanations.

Censor.NET reports, citing Syohodni.

Hundreds of local men were spotted near the Russian embassy in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. According to Ethiopian media, they tried to recruit and help the Russian army in its invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian embassy has given its own explanation for the long queue: it is a "demonstration of solidarity", writes Addis Standart.

The Russian embassy said it had received "e-mails and personal visits from Ethiopian citizens expressing their solidarity and support for the Russian Federation."

"We see this as another manifestation of fraternal friendship and mutual support between the two peoples. We thank all Ethiopian friends for their kind words addressed to our country," the embassy said on Facebook.

The agency assured that "the embassy does not accept any applications for enlistment in the armed forces of the Russian Federation" and diplomats strictly adhere to the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention and national law, according to which recruitment of mercenaries to the Russian army is not the diplomatic mission.

