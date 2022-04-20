ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6362 visitors online
News Photo Aid to Ukraine War
8 341 53

Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have kept in warehouses for years. Unfair! - Zelensky. PHOTOS

It is the moral duty of the partners to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons and ammunition, if they have them.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on FacebookCensor.NET reports.

"It is unfair that Ukraine is still forced to ask for partners to be stored in warehouses for years. If they have weapons that Ukraine needs here and now, if they have ammunition that we need here and now, it is theirs first and foremost. It is a moral duty to help protect freedom. To help save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians," the head of state said.

Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have kept in warehouses for years. Unfair! - Zelensky 01
Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have kept in warehouses for years. Unfair! - Zelensky 02
Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have kept in warehouses for years. Unfair! - Zelensky 03
Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have kept in warehouses for years. Unfair! - Zelensky 04
Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have kept in warehouses for years. Unfair! - Zelensky 05
Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have kept in warehouses for years. Unfair! - Zelensky 06
Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have kept in warehouses for years. Unfair! - Zelensky 07
Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have kept in warehouses for years. Unfair! - Zelensky 08

Watch more: Ukrainian artillerymen destroy Russian occupants' armored vehicles. UAV's VIDEO

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6452) weapons (2854) aid (2366)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 