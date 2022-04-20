Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have kept in warehouses for years. Unfair! - Zelensky. PHOTOS

It is the moral duty of the partners to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons and ammunition, if they have them.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"It is unfair that Ukraine is still forced to ask for partners to be stored in warehouses for years. If they have weapons that Ukraine needs here and now, if they have ammunition that we need here and now, it is theirs first and foremost. It is a moral duty to help protect freedom. To help save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians," the head of state said.

















