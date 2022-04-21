Assault on Popasna continues. Enemy tried unsuccessfully to gain foothold in western and northwestern parts of Rubizhne, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Houses in Rubizhne and Novodruzhsk were destroyed by the Russian army, five people were rescued, and not a single surviving food warehouse remained in Severodonetsk.

ПThe chief of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Haidai reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the Regional Military Administration

It is noted that a significant part of the destruction caused by the Russian invasion in the last 24 hours occurred in Rubizhne and Novodruzhsk.

"Five more houses, not to mention the infrastructure, are uninhabitable. For example, there are no surviving food stocks left in Severodonetsk. The Russians destroyed them. People receive food exclusively from humanitarian goods. I'm not talking about outbuildings or cars that catch fire several times a day. It is very difficult to count all cases in our conditions. There were six fires in the housing stock of the region, all of them were eliminated. Five people have been rescued from danger," Haidai said.

Nine enemy attacks were repulsed on the front line - an anti-aircraft missile system, a tank, an artillery system, 10 armored units, two special engineering units, two units of motor vehicles, and an enemy ammunition depot were destroyed.

Air defense units shot down one cruise missile and three Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.









The enemy tried to gain a foothold in the western and northwestern parts of Rubizhne, but failed. Carried out unsuccessful assaults in the direction of Novotoshkivsky, the assault on Popasna continues.