Russians massively bury killed Mariupol residents in Mangush, - adviser to mayor Andriushchenko. MAP

The Russian invaders set up several mass graves in the village of Mangush, where the bodies of the Mariupol victims they killed were transported by trucks.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, inform Censor.NET

"Mariupol. For now. War crimes. As a result of a long search and identification of places of mass burial of the dead Mariupol residents, we established the fact of arrangement and mass burial of the dead Mariupol residents in the village of Mangush (coordinates: 47.05642 ° C, 37.30717 ° B). In the area of ​​the bypass road, the occupiers set up several mass graves 30 meters in size each, and the bodies of the dead were transported by trucks, in fact simply dumping them on the embankment. An interesting detail is that all the bodies were placed in plastic bags, which confirms our previous information about the accumulation of the bodies of the dead elsewhere in the area of ​​the industrial zone in Mariupol. This is direct evidence of war crimes and attempts to cover them up, "he said.

