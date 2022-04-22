Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Luhansk region, destroying 7 houses, 4 wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to fire on the civilian infrastructure of the Luhansk region.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the administration.

According to him, the shells of the occupiers hit 7 houses, four people were injured.

Haidai, in particular, said that during the past 24hrs, the Russian army had made 11 attempts to shell the civilian population of the Luhansk region.

Під вогнем опинилися Сєверодонецьк, Лисичанськ, Попасна, Рубіжне, Hirska громада.

"We have two partially destroyed houses in Severodonetsk, two in Lysychansk, and three more in other communities in the region. Four residents of the Luhansk region were injured. In the evening, three members of the rapid response team of the regional national police received shrapnel wounds after the shelling of Lysychansk by the Russians," Haidai added.

Read more: Enemy has intensified along line of contact in Donbas, trying to advance in area of ​​Rubizhne. Fighting continues in direction of Novtoshkivsky and Popasna - General Staff

In addition, according to him, a large consignment of medicines was delivered to the Severodonetsk City Multidisciplinary Hospital to help residents of the region.



