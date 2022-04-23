Enemy is intensively shelling our troops in order to drive them out, - Haidai. PHOTO

The invaders storm the free cities of the Luhansk region. Two civilians were killed and one was wounded in artillery shelling in Popasna.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET

According to him, the enemy is advancing along the entire line of contact. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on offensive operations in the Severodonetsk direction and is intensively shelling our troops to displace them. The offensive in the direction of Novotoshkivsky and assault operations in the Rubizhne and Popasna districts continue.

Gaidai also reminded that eight enemy attacks had been repulsed in Donbas in the past 24 hours, nine tanks, eighteen armored units and thirteen units of motor vehicles, a fuel tanker, and three artillery systems had been destroyed.

"As a result of the shelling of the residential districts of Popasna and Rubizhne, three residential buildings were damaged. In Popasna, two people died and one was injured right on the street," the statement said.

