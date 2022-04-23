ENG
Hero of Ukraine Viktor Khomenko died in battle with Russian occupiers on April 22. PHOTO

Hero of Ukraine Viktor Khomenko (Fugas) died in battle with Russian troops on April 22, 2022.

This was reported by Aerointelligence, informs Censor.NET

"Hero of Ukraine Viktor Khomenko Fugas died in battle with the occupiers on April 22, 2022. Eternal memory," the statement said.

Hero of Ukraine Viktor Khomenko died in battle with Russian occupiers on April 22 01

Hero of Ukraine (78) losses (2019)
