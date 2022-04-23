In Mariupol, blocked by Russian occupiers, two girls-actresses who played in theater play were killed - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko. PHOTO

In Mariupol, blocked by Russian invaders, two girls-actresses who played in a theater play were killed.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, having published a photo of girls during their game in theatrical performance, Censor.NET informs.

"The war takes away the best. Two girls died in Mariupol, two charming little actresses Elyzaveta and Sonya. They both played Lucy in the Mariupol theater play The Concept of Lucy in "The Lion, the Witch, the Wardrobe" based on the book "The Chronicles of Narnia". What a sad symbolism given that the Chronicles of Narnia were born in the London Underground during the Nazi bombing of Britain. We are very sympathetic to relatives and friends, and we will never forget the talented angels. There is no and cannot be an apology to the occupiers. We will take revenge," he said.

Read more: Chernihiv region was once again shelled from Russia. About 10 grenades were fired from grenade launcher, - State Border Guard Service