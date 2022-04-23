Occupiers deported 466 residents of Mariupol to Chuvashia, - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On April 8, the Russian occupiers deported 466 residents of blockaded Mariupol to Chuvashia.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko, 466 Mariupol residents, including 106 children, were transported to the capital of the Russian Chuvash Republic, the city of Cheboksary.

"Here it is - denazification in Russian in action. Just take all Mariupol out of Ukraine," - said the adviser.

He published photos of Mariupol residents taken to Cheboksary and called to inform him in personal messages or to the contact center of the city council (067 3451555, 050 3451555) about the identified people.

Read more: On Easter night, there will be curfew throughout Ukraine, - President's Office









See more: In Mariupol, blocked by Russian occupiers, two girls-actresses who played in theater play were killed - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko. PHOTO





We will remind, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russian occupiers deported about 500 thousand Ukrainians from the territories occupied by them to Russia.

According to Mariupol Mayor's Adviser Petro Andryushchenko, as of April 18, the invaders near Mariupol are holding more than 20,000 people in filtration camps along the Mangush-Nikolske-Yalta line.