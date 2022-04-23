Shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupiers: A woman and three policemen were wounded. PHOTOS
The Russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv, injuring one civilian woman and three police officers.
The regional prosecutor's office informs on Telegram about it, Censor.NET reports.
On April 23, 2022, the Russian military carried out artillery shelling in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A 62-year-old woman was injured in the shelling. The shopping center and nearby houses were damaged.
When police arrived at the scene, they began helping to transport the wounded woman. However, the Russian occupiers opened fire again on the area. As a result, three law enforcement officers were injured.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
