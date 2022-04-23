Six people died after shelling of Mountain Community in Luhansk region - Haidai. PHOTOS
The Russian occupiers shelled the Luhansk Mountain Community, killing six people.
The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Throughout the day, the mountain community suffers from heavy Russian fire. Yes, about 3:00 pm after the artillery shelling killed two residents of the Golden. Several people were injured. Unfortunately, not everyone was saved. Also later, bodies without signs of life were found. In total, six residents of the community have died so far," the statement said.
