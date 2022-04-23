ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6564 visitors online
News Photo War
39 815 42

"Is this also 'denazification'? Are you afraid of dead people?": Occupiers destroyed square kilometer of cemetery in Odessa. PHOTOS

During today's shelling, rockets hit one of the city's cemeteries. More than 1,000 square meters of territory was destroyed.

This is stated by Odessa City Council, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Is this also "denazification"? The occupants, apparently, are afraid even of the dead," commented Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov.

Watch more: Russian missile hits Odessa apartment. VIDEO

Is this also denazification? Are you afraid of dead people?: Occupiers destroyed square kilometer of cemetery in Odessa 01
Is this also denazification? Are you afraid of dead people?: Occupiers destroyed square kilometer of cemetery in Odessa 02
Is this also denazification? Are you afraid of dead people?: Occupiers destroyed square kilometer of cemetery in Odessa 03
Is this also denazification? Are you afraid of dead people?: Occupiers destroyed square kilometer of cemetery in Odessa 04
Is this also denazification? Are you afraid of dead people?: Occupiers destroyed square kilometer of cemetery in Odessa 05
Is this also denazification? Are you afraid of dead people?: Occupiers destroyed square kilometer of cemetery in Odessa 06

Author: 

cemetery (39) shoot out (13207) Odesa (923)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 