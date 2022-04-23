"Is this also 'denazification'? Are you afraid of dead people?": Occupiers destroyed square kilometer of cemetery in Odessa. PHOTOS
During today's shelling, rockets hit one of the city's cemeteries. More than 1,000 square meters of territory was destroyed.
This is stated by Odessa City Council, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"Is this also "denazification"? The occupants, apparently, are afraid even of the dead," commented Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov.
