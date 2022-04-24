ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6564 visitors online
News Photo Anticommunist laws
14 529 78

Images of Lenin were removed from Victory Square in Kyiv. PHOTO

In Kyiv, two bronze images of orders with the profile of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin were demolished in Victory Square.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Facebook by Vadym Pozdniakov.

He noted: " Kyiv. Today (April 23 - ed.) two images of Lenin have been dismantled almost in the center of the city. According to him, it was done by "non-indifferent patriots".

Read more: Verkhovna Rada wants to change geographical names associated with Russia

Images of Lenin were removed from Victory Square in Kyiv 01

Author: 

monument (104) decommunisation (53)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 