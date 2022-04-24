14 529 78
Images of Lenin were removed from Victory Square in Kyiv. PHOTO
In Kyiv, two bronze images of orders with the profile of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin were demolished in Victory Square.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Facebook by Vadym Pozdniakov.
He noted: " Kyiv. Today (April 23 - ed.) two images of Lenin have been dismantled almost in the center of the city. According to him, it was done by "non-indifferent patriots".
