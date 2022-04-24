In Hirska community, main gas pipeline was cut off and transformer substation was on fire. PHOTO

In the Hirska community, the main gas pipeline was cut off and a transformer substation was on fire.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET

"Yesterday, the Russians not only killed six residents of the community and destroyed residential buildings but also caused significant damage to the remnants of infrastructure. In particular, the main high-pressure gas pipeline was cut off. Approximately 5.5 thousand subscribers of the Hirska and Popasna communities were left without natural gas. The flames also engulfed the transformer substation. The fire was put down by rescuers, but let's see if it will be possible to fix it. Residents of Severodonetsk are without light and water for the second day," he said.

According to Haidai, a total of 46 settlements remain without gas supply - 113,610 subscribers.

38 settlements - 114,155 consumers were without electricity.

See more: On Easter, 16 residents were evacuated from Popasna - Haidai. PHOTO